Jordan Condemns Jewish Settlers For Storming of Al Aqsa

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the continued Israeli violations at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the latest of which was allowing extremists and a Knesset member to storm and desecrate the mosque, under the protection of the Israeli forces.

Calling for an immediate cease to Israeli violations, the ministry warned of the consequences of Israeli measures, according to a ministry statement.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul deplored Israeli provocations, including the unacceptable storming of Al Aqsa Mosque.

While Gazans are being bombed, Israeli settlers are parading around in Palestinian neighborhoods and areas in occupied Jerusalem with their flags & nationalistic chants. The settlers are reportedly planning to raid the Al Aqsa mosque compound tomorrow. https://t.co/PVtQyFBGx2 — Yumna (@yumna_patel) August 6, 2022

He described the Israeli aggression as “a flagrant violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites”, highlighting that these violations “represent a dangerous trend as well as absurd and irresponsible behaviour which exacerbates tensions and pushes the situation into a continuous cycle of violence”.

The spokesperson also reiterated that Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, with its total area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship for Muslims alone, and that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department has the “exclusive authority” to supervise the holy site’s affairs and manage entries.

Abul Foul held the Israeli authorities accountable for the escalation, calling on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately cease all attacks and violations at Al Aqsa Mosque, respect its sanctity, terminate measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo, and respect the authority of the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department in managing the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Jordan continues to exert efforts to stop the aggression in the Gaza Strip, restore calm and prevent the outbreak of cycles of violence that occur as inevitable consequences of the continued escalation.

This article is adapted from its original source.