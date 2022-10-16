Jordan Congratulates Newly Elected Iraq President

King Abdullah, in a phone call on Friday, congratulated newly elected Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid, wishing him success, and the Iraqi people continued progress and prosperity.

Governmental progress in Iraq:



Dr. Abdul Latif Rashid was elected as a President of Iraq today and offered Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as a new prime minister. pic.twitter.com/dhrdNkd3ai — ريام Ream (@reaam_mh) October 13, 2022

King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s keenness to bolster ties with Iraq, expand cooperation, and maintain coordination on issues of mutual concern, in service of the two peoples and Arab causes.

The King also reiterated Jordan’s support for Iraq as it safeguards its security and stability.