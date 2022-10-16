  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan Congratulates Newly Elected Iraq President

Jordan Congratulates Newly Elected Iraq President

Published October 16th, 2022 - 10:44 GMT
Iraq president
Iraqis walk in a street after security forces blocked a road leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad on October 13, 2022 as lawmakers gather for their fourth attempt this year to elect a new state president and break political gridlock that has sparked deadly violence. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

King Abdullah, in a phone call on Friday, congratulated newly elected Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid, wishing him success, and the Iraqi people continued progress and prosperity.

Also ReadIraq president: US asked to keep forces until 2015Iraq president: US asked to keep forces until 2015

King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s keenness to bolster ties with Iraq, expand cooperation, and maintain coordination on issues of mutual concern, in service of the two peoples and Arab causes.

The King also reiterated Jordan’s support for Iraq as it safeguards its security and stability.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IraqJordanPresidentIraq president

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...