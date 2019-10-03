Jordan Court Orders Teachers to Go Back to Work

The Supreme Administrative Court on Wednesday said that the judicial ruling that has been issued recently ordering the suspension of teachers' nationwide strike must be immediately executed.

The Administrative Court issued a ruling on Sunday, ordering an "immediate" suspension of teachers' nationwide strike following a lawsuit filed by parents.

The court ordered that the teachers’ strike be suspended temporarily until a final ruling is issued on the lawsuit filed by parents.

The Jordan Teachers Association (JTA) has insisted that the strike, which began on September 8, is legal and that the Administrative Court's ruling is not abiding, as it can be challenged.





However, the Supreme Administrative Court noted that contesting the verdict on the strike does not require stopping its implementation unless the court orders otherwise, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

The higher court also noted that the verdict was ordered to protect students’ constitutional right to education, adding that the JTA was officially notified of its verdict on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, JTA Vice President Nasser Nawasreh reiterated on Wednesday that the strike is legal and constitutional, saying that the syndicate’s council will meet on Thursday to “make important decisions”.

Asked whether the strike would continue on Thursday, Nawasreh did not say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but only said, “no change”.

