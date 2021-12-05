Jordan Court Sentences Five Salt Hospital Officials to 3 Years in Jail

Jordanian court has announced the sentence of five workers, who are convicted in the oxygen outage incident at the New Salt Public Hospital, to three years in jail, Jordan News Agency (PETRA) reported on Sunday.

إدانة فني الأوكسجين السابق في #مستشفى_السلط الحكومي بجرم التسبب بالوفاة مكرر ١٠ مرات بقضية نفاد الأوكسجين من المستشفى وحبسه ثلاث سنوات وغرامة مالية تتجاوز ال 3 آلاف دينار و500 دينار#عاجل #الأردن pic.twitter.com/0O2Gtm2L9u — Jordan TV-التلفزيون الأردني (@JrtvMedia) December 5, 2021

A former oxygen tech was among those who were found guilty in the Salt Hospital tragedy as he was also fined 3,500JOD.

On the other hand, Amman court has acquitted eight others. While it decided to “convict the former director of Al-Salt Governmental Hospital of causing death 10 times” and imprison him for 3 years.

At least six COVID-19 patients died in Salt Hospital for lack of oxygen in the hospital.