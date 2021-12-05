  1. Home
  3. Jordan Court Sentences Five Salt Hospital Officials to 3 Years in Jail

Amman court has acquitted eight others in Salt Hospital oxygen outage tragedy
Jordan court sentenced five in Salt Hospital incident. (Twitter)
Jordanian court has announced the sentence of five workers, who are convicted in the oxygen outage incident at the New Salt Public Hospital, to three years in jail, Jordan News Agency (PETRA) reported on Sunday.

Also ReadJordan: 13 Suspects in Salt Hospital Oxygen Disaster Plead Not GuiltyJordan: 13 Suspects in Salt Hospital Oxygen Disaster Plead Not Guilty

A former oxygen tech was among those who were found guilty in the Salt Hospital tragedy as he was also fined 3,500JOD. 

On the other hand, Amman court has acquitted eight others. While it decided to “convict the former director of Al-Salt Governmental Hospital of causing death 10 times” and imprison him for 3 years.

At least six COVID-19 patients died in Salt Hospital for lack of oxygen in the hospital.

