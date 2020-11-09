Jordan: Covid-19 Cases Skyrocket at 5,665 Infections

The Ministry of Health said Monday that it recorded 62 coronavirus deaths and 5,665 infections across the Kingdom, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,295 and the total number of cases to 114,986.



According to the daily media brief by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health, the new cases were: 3,147 in Amman, 631 in Zarqa, 581 in Irbid, including 144 in Ramtha district, 279 in Karak, 231 in Jerash, 186 in Aqaba, 172 in Ma'an, of which 42 were in Petra, 170 in Balqa, 89 in Tafileh, 79 in Mafraq, 66 in Madaba and 34 in Ajloun.



It said that 271 cases were admitted to hospitals accredited by the health ministry, and 225 patients were discharged today after recovering from the virus.



The total number of cases that are currently receiving treatment in hospitals reached 1,999, of which 411 are in intensive care, it said.



The ministry also said that 27,689 COVID-19 swab tests were conducted, bringing the total number of tests since the start of the pandemic to 2,068,376, adding that an average of 20.5 per cent of swabs taken today were positive.



It said that in light of the continued recording of local infections, the public are urged to adhere to defence orders, follow safety and prevention standards, wear masks, avoid gatherings of more than 20 people and use the "aman" and "your health" apps.

This article has been adapted from its original source.