Jordan Customs Impounds 200,000 Captagon Tablets

ALBAWABA - The Jordan Customs Dept has stopped the smuggling of 200,000 Captagon tablets.

The news is being posted on all social media websites. These are seen as narcotic tablets impounded by Jordanian Customs.

The Media spokesman of Jordan Customs confirmed that large found hidden in secret cashes in a track coming from an Arab country through the Al Jaber Customs Border in the northern of the Kingdom.



Jordan Customs were working with the Anti-Narcotics Department in Amman.