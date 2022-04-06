Jordan Denies Using Pegasus Software to Hack Its Citizens' Phones

The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has categorically denied allegations in a report by Front Line Defenders that government agents had hacked the phones of Jordanian citizens using the "Pegasus" spyware.



"These allegations are baseless. Jordan has not cooperated with any agents with the aim of spying on citizens' phones or censoring their calls," the center said in a statement on Tuesday.



Telephone calls and private communications are confidential by law and may not be violated, the center confirmed, adding that if any cyber attacks are detected, immediate and quick measures are taken to protect citizens.



The center called on citizens or entities facing such problems to contact it to report any vulnerability, penetration or cyber incident, to conduct digital forensics, stressing the need to implement national cybersecurity policies and pursue best practices for protecting information and networks.



It pointed out that "no country in the world is able to completely stop cyber intrusions, however, capabilities are being advanced to face any such cases."

This article is reproduced from its original source