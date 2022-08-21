Jordan Denounces Terror Attack in Somalia

The Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

#BREAKING | Death toll rises to 40, more than 70 injured in terrorist attack by Al-Shabaab in Somaliahttps://t.co/0eImh6H5UT pic.twitter.com/eiCZyXnYYY — Republic (@republic) August 21, 2022

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul reiterated Jordan’s denouncement of the terrorist attack, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

Voicing Jordan’s solidarity with Somalia’s people and government, Abu Al Foul conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



