Jordan Denounces Terror Attack in Somalia

Published August 21st, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
Security officers patrol at the the site of explosions in Mogadishu on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Hassan Ali ELMI / AFP)

The Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul reiterated Jordan’s denouncement of the terrorist attack, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

Voicing Jordan’s solidarity with Somalia’s people and government, Abu Al Foul conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.


