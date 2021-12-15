Jordan Expresses Support For The Vienna Nuclear Talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday emphasised the Kingdom's support for talks in Vienna aimed to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

The foreign minister stressed the necessity of addressing the issue of nuclear weapons in the Middle East from a broader perspective aimed to create a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Addressing the fifth ministerial meeting of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Safadi said that Jordan regards the success of talks with Iran a necessity, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He added that besides handling the nuclear deal, ending tension in the Gulf region requires addressing the issue of non-traditional weapons, as well as ending Iran's interference in Arab affairs and building relations based on the principle of good neighbourliness.

Reiterating the Kingdom’s support for international efforts to promote international peace and security through the disarmament of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, Safadi stressed that Jordan will continue working with partners to reach a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Resolving regional conflicts and crises would help in building a conducive environment to stem the proliferation of nuclear weapons, he added, calling for stepping up global efforts to resolve regional conflicts.

He also reiterated Jordan’s support for efforts to ensure adherence to the Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Jordan, the only Arab member of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, has participated in all ministerial meetings.