Jordan is Far From Being Bankrupt - PM Al Khasawneh

ALBAWABA - Jordan is “so far away from descriptions related to bankruptcy” said the Kingdom's Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.

He added that Jordan was affected by a "difficult decade" that began in 2010 and then was affected by the pandemic, which led to the Kingdom’s low economic growth rates that did not exceed two per cent according to the Jordan Times.

His comments maybe taken as a reply to what former prime minister Taher Al Masri said in a lecture at the Jordan Press Association that: "We are quickly approaching the view that we are a bankrupt state, forcing governments to supplement the public budget by imposing more taxes, which has led as a result to a rise in unemployment, inflation, erosion of incomes and a decrease in the purchasing power of citizens which in turn meant increasing poverty and the poor at high rates."

However during a Lower House session, Khasawneh said that despite the repercussions of the pandemic, international credit institutions have maintained the Kingdom's credit rating while others have even increased their ratings, Al Mamlakah TV reported.

The prime minister stressed that Jordan has a foreign currency reserve of some $17 billion, which is a record high reserve, never registered before in the Kingdom, reiterating the Kingdom's economic conditions are “strong and firm”.

The views of both officials are going viral on the media with Masri saying Jordan's foreign debt stands at over JD 40 billion.