  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan Fears For Yemen

Jordan Fears For Yemen

Published October 10th, 2022 - 11:16 GMT
Truce in Yemen
Yemeni soldiers from the Yemeni Coast Guard take part in an awareness campaign to educate local fishermen on dealing with mines and foreign objects in the water in the Al-Khokha area of Al-Hodeidah Governorate, in the west of the war-torn country, on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)

Jordan on Sunday expressed regret that the truce in Yemen was not extended, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Also ReadPost-Truce: Yemen in Peril of War Again Post-Truce: Yemen in Peril of War Again

The truce ended on October 2, 2022.

Ministry's Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul said that the truce originally came into effect on April 2, 2022, and was extended twice, which has helped alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, notably in the provision of humanitarian assistance.

He also reiterated the Kingdom's support for efforts to end the Yemeni crisis through a political solution based on the accredited references of the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the Comprehensive Yemeni National Dialogue Conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which will lead to ending the Yemeni crisis, achieve Yemen's security, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that the envisioned solution should help end the suffering of the Yemeni people and support their aspirations towards peace and stability.

He also commended the position of the legitimate Yemeni government, as it responded positively to the special envoy of the secretary general of the UN in service of Yemen to extend the humanitarian truce.

Jordan continues to facilitate flights between Sanaa and Amman, he noted.

The spokesperson also lauded the positions of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in support of the renewal of the truce, and expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the efforts of the special envoy of the secretary general of the UN in service of Yemen aimed at reaching an agreement to extend the truce.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:JordanYemenWarConflict

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...