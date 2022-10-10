Jordan Fears For Yemen

Jordan on Sunday expressed regret that the truce in Yemen was not extended, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The truce ended on October 2, 2022.

Ministry's Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul said that the truce originally came into effect on April 2, 2022, and was extended twice, which has helped alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, notably in the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Met today with our partners in @GCCSG plus Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Yemen to build on @POTUS’ work from his trip to Jeddah and to forge stronger ties as we address our support for the people of Ukraine and regional challenges including food security, the Yemen truce, and Syria. pic.twitter.com/WWNm3Ij0iX — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 23, 2022

He also reiterated the Kingdom's support for efforts to end the Yemeni crisis through a political solution based on the accredited references of the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the Comprehensive Yemeni National Dialogue Conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which will lead to ending the Yemeni crisis, achieve Yemen's security, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that the envisioned solution should help end the suffering of the Yemeni people and support their aspirations towards peace and stability.

He also commended the position of the legitimate Yemeni government, as it responded positively to the special envoy of the secretary general of the UN in service of Yemen to extend the humanitarian truce.

Jordan continues to facilitate flights between Sanaa and Amman, he noted.

The spokesperson also lauded the positions of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in support of the renewal of the truce, and expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the efforts of the special envoy of the secretary general of the UN in service of Yemen aimed at reaching an agreement to extend the truce.

