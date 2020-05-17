Jordan FM Safadi Gathers European Support Against Israel's Annexation Plan

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Friday continued the Kingdom's efforts to formulate an effective international position against Israel's implementation of its decision to annex occupied Palestinian lands, a step that would represent a flagrant violation of international law and undermine all peace efforts.

During a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country has confirmed its rejection of the annexation and its intention to confront such a move, Safadi emphasised the danger that the annexation would pose, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The two ministers reviewed opportunities for joint action to confront this potential decision and joint work to launch serious, direct and effective negotiations to resolve the conflict based on a two-state solution in accordance with international law as the only way to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace.

During the call, which took place prior to a videoconference of EU Foreign Ministers that included the annexation on its agenda, Safadi stressed that addressing annexation protects both international law and peace, which is a regional, European and international imperative.

Safadi voiced appreciation for France’s principled position and its active role in warning against the repercussions of any Israeli decision to annex occupied Palestinian lands and working to prevent its implementation, as well as its role in finding real prospects for ending the conflict.



Safadi also lauded the positions expressed by the European Union against any annexation decisions and the EU’s adherence to international legitimacy as a framework for achieving comprehensive peace on the basis of a two-state solution.

He affirmed the centrality of the European role in efforts to resolve conflict and achieve peace in the region.

The danger posed by the annexation was also the main issue that Safadi discussed with Cyprus' Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides prior to the videoconference of EU Foreign Ministers on Friday, Petra reported.

Safadi and his Cypriot counterpart discussed the European and international stance against any Israeli decision to annex settlements, the Jordan Valley or the lands north of the Dead Sea. Safadi stressed that, if such a decision were implemented, it would kill the two-state solution and undermine all peace efforts.

The two ministers underlined that launching direct, serious and effective negotiations to resolve the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution has become “a more urgent necessity” at present, in light of the unprecedented challenges facing the peace process.

During the past weeks, Safadi had conducted extensive communications with his regional and international counterparts aimed at coordinating efforts to protect peace from the grave threat posed by any Israeli decision to annex settlements, the Jordan Valley and lands north of the Dead Sea in occupied Palestine.

This article has been adapted from its original source.