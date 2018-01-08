Jordan Foils ISIS Terror Plot, Arrests 17: Intelligence Department

A file photo of Jordanian Special Forces training (AFP/File)

The General Intelligence Department (GID) said on Monday it thwarted a major terrorist plot by ISIS, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

The plot targeted military and security facilities, commercial centers, media outlets and moderate religious scholars, the General Intelligence Department (GID) said in a statement carried by Petra.

A total of 17 people were arrested for involvement in the plot, the statement said, adding that the suspects planned to rob banks and steal vehicles to buy weapons.

