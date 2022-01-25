Jordan: Four Government Ministers Infected With Covid-19 in Two Days

ALBAWABA - This piece of Covid news item is trending in many of the local websites in Jordan. Its going full speed ahead on the social media. Not many comments but the item cam be safely said is going viral.

Four ministers in the government of Bishr Al-Khasawneh have been infected with the Covid-19 virus. The infections almost occurred one after the other within the last two days.



It ironic but the first to be infected with the virus was the Health Minister Firas Al-Hawari. That was on last Sunday. Next was Minister of Planning, Nasser Al-Shareeda. He got the virus on Monday.

Followed is today, Tuesday 25 January. This time its Minister of Investment Khairy Amr and the Digital Economy Minister Ahmed Al-Hanaanda.



With four ministers in isolation, the question that can be put forward is how will the government function effectively in the next week or so?



The Ministry of Health reported Monday a record 11,478 Covid-19 cases as well as 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the caseload from the pandemic to 1,152,526 and the death toll to 13,088, the Petra News Agency reported.

The ministry stated in its daily brief issued jointly with the Prime Ministry 22.98% of the 49,956 PCR tests collected across the country came back positive.



It added that the number of currently active cases stood at 49,357, including 158 patients that were admitted today to hospitals, raising the number of cases now hospitalized to 714, the agency added.

