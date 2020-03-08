Jordan Gets Ready to Confront Covid-19 With Five Designated Hospitals

Five hospitals in the Kingdom's northern, central and southern regions have been designated to operate as centres for quarantine and sampling of suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, the National Anti-Pandemic Committee said on Friday.

During a meeting headed by Minister of Health Saad Jaber to discuss the latest developments on the spread of the novel coronavirus, the committee, which includes representatives of the concerned public and private sector institutions, also said that clinical and pharyngeal swab examinations will be conducted for suspected cases by specialised cadres in these hospitals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These hospitals will be soon provided with coronavirus test strips and special medical supplies.

Al Bashir Hospital, the University of Jordan and the new Zarqa Government Hospital have been designated as centres for the central region, while King Abdullah University Hospital was designated to handle suspected cases for the northern region and Al Karak Hospital and Prince Hashem Military Hospital for the southern region.

The committee also discussed forming a team to monitor the virus' spread among suspected cases’ contacts, Petra reported.

The Ministry of Health also launched the “Ask About Coronavirus” free hotline number (111) for receiving inquiries and concerns about COVID-19, and responding through a specialised ministry team available round-the-clock, Petra reported.

Also on Friday, Jaber said on Jordan TV's “60 Minutes” programme that each individual being quarantined for possible infection with coronavirus costs the government between JD120-JD180 daily, while the Kingdom's single confirmed case costs JD1,200 daily.

The Jordan Times contacted Secretary General of the Ministry of Health Adnan Ishaq over the phone to inquire about the costs of quarantine and medical care for confirmed cases.

“The services include stay in a hotel, three meals per day and cleaning and hotel services,” Ishaq said.

The cost of treatment for the patient tested positive for the coronavirus, currently in quarantine at Prince Hamzah Hospital, stands at JD1,200 per day, Ishaq said, adding that the patient has been receiving medication and medical care from specialised doctors.

At the time of the phone call, 70 people were in quarantined, while 219 people had been quarantined but tested negative, according to the secretary general.

Jaber also said on "60 Minutes" that the situation in Jordan has not yet become “serious enough” to suspend classes in schools and universities.

In other statements released on Friday, Jaber said the government advises against travelling except in emergencies, in light of coronavirus outbreaks in many countries around the world.

Also on Friday, the government announced that it made an agreement with Facebook to launch a public awareness campaign for spreading educational content issued by the Ministry of Health on ways to prevent the spread of the virus. The campaign will begin in the coming days, Petra reported.

According to the agreement, Facebook will send notifications to users in Jordan when they open the website or app. Notifications will direct users to the Health Ministry's official website, according to Petra.

This partnership is a part of the government’s efforts to reduce the impact of rumours and false information regarding the coronavirus, according to Petra.

