Jordan Goes Into 24-hour Lockdown Friday Despite 'Slowdown' in Covid-19 Cases

A 24-hour lockdown involving the closure of permitted commercial stores and establishments and a ban on people’s movement across the Kingdom will begin at midnight on Thursday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh announced on Tuesday.

During a joint press briefing with Health Minister Saad Jaber at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Adaileh stressed that the current period is “infinitely sensitive” and “extremely critical”, urging Jordanians’ compliance with the government’s instructions so that the Kingdom can “crown its collective efforts” with a successful end to the COVID-19 crisis.

He noted that medical personnel are exempted from the lockdown decision and other exemptions will be announced later.

Starting Saturday morning, curfew regulations will return to their current state and permitted commercial stores and establishments will be allowed to open again from 10am to 6pm, the minister said.

Only one person will be allowed in each single permitted vehicle starting on Wednesday, except in cases of emergency, Adaileh said.



He also said that the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security services will increase patrols in villages and neighbourhoods outside cities to enforce the curfew starting on Thursday, adding that the Defence Law will be applied to all violators.

Adaileh asserted that all paper permits will be cancelled as of Thursday at 6pm, announcing the approval of e-permits, in accordance with the previously announced mechanism.

The Civil Defence Department is also activating the hotline number 193, by which people can submit reports about infections, instances of contact with infected persons, suspected cases or possible symptoms, the minister said.

The line will be operational round-the-clock to receive reports, which will be reviewed and responded to by specialised medical cadres.

The minister asserted that any reports made via this number are confidential and that no personal information will be released about those who submit the reports or those who are reported about.

Adaileh affirmed that any malicious reports to the number will be responded to “rigorously”, stressing that the culprits will be prosecuted by the concerned authorities.

