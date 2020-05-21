Jordan Goes Into 72-Hour Lockdown: This is What People Think!

The government’s decision to impose a three-day comprehensive curfew from Thursday midnight to Sunday midnight has drawn mixed reactions from social media users.

Authorities also announced that people are allowed to leave their homes on Wednesday and Thursday until 11pm to shop for essentials before the curfew comes into force.

Videos and photos circulated on social media purportedly showed crowded streets and markets in different governorates. While some expressed sadness that the comprehensive curfew would take place throughout Eid Al Fitr, the feast marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, which is usually observed with social visits, others concurred with the government decision.

“We require a comprehensive curfew during eid, otherwise, people will visit each other and use each other’s vehicles [to bypass the odd-even traffic system], so it would even be better if Monday was included as well,” Nawras Sawalha commented on Facebook.

“The way people are gathered at markets will ruin the work of the past two months as well as our commitment in only two days,” Facebook user Maha Alkhateeb commented.

“While this decision is on point, I wish the curfew [on Wednesday and Thursday] was not extended until 11pm, as gatherings are bound to worsen the situation,” Nawal Mermouchi commented, adding that while she feels as if she is trapped at home, she still would rather stay home to ensure people remain healthy and safe.

Commenting on the curfew on Facebook, Emad Ramadan wrote: “Not all are paid in salaries, some of us work freelance jobs, this is unfair,” while Mohammad Aljbour commented:

“It would have been fine to ban vehicles from moving but please keep shops open, this is their season, they should not have to face such losses.”

During Wednesday’s press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said as of Monday May 25, the situation will return to its current state, and matters will be subject to evaluation and review according to developments in the epidemiological situation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.