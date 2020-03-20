Jordan to Impose Nationwide Curfew to Contain Covid-19

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Friday issued Defence Order No. 2 imposing a nationwide curfew.

Under the order, people are prohibited from movement in all parts of the Kingdom as of 7am on Saturday, March 21, until further notice, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The order also stipulates that all shops across the Kingdom be closed until a coming announcement on Tuesday, March 24, specifying certain timings when shops will be open to allow citizens to meet their basic needs according to a mechanism to be set at that time.

The order excluded people authorised by the prime minister and the minister of defence whose work is required to sustain the operation of public facilities.

As for urgent medical cases, citizens must contact the Public Security Department/Civil Defence Department to inquire about necessary procedures to protect their health and safety.

The order also stipulates a penalty against whoever violates the Defence Order and relevant circulars issued by the prime minister and the minister of defence, with an immediate imprisonment term of no longer than one year, petra reported.