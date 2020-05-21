Jordan Imposes Three-day Lockdown During Eid Festivities

Jordan is imposing a three-day lockdown starting Thursday midnight after a resurgence in coronavirus infections, which the government aims to address and to control with the Eid Al-Fitr holiday just around the corner.

“The crisis cell in the National Center for Security and Crisis Management …. decided to amend the measures taken during the period of Eid Al-Fitr, based on the developments of the epidemiological situation of the Kingdom during the past days,” state news agency Petra reported.

Jordan reported 23 new more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its caseload to 672.



“In light of developments in the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections significantly during the past days, the need to increase the efforts of epidemiological investigation teams, the need to limit gatherings and contact between individuals, and take the necessary measures for achieving physical distancing,” Amjad Adaileh, the Minister of State for Media Affairs, said.

Lockdown violators will be fined anywhere between 100 and 500 Jordanian dinars, he said.

