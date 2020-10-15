Jordan Imposes a 48-hour Lockdown on Weekend But With Exceptions

Jordan will impose a 48-hour lockdown starting Friday but with exceptions, state news agency Petra reported.



The National Center for Security and Crisis Management said travelers and passengers arriving from abroad with one companion are exempt from the ruling, but a copy of their travel ticket must be presented.



Exceptions also include those released from hospitals and the Dead Sea quarantine area, and cancer and dialysis patients.



NCSCM added that all medical personnel working in the public and private sectors are also exempt from the ban on movement during the lockdown.



Meanwhile security and protection company employees will also be exempt on Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.



Travelers required to take a PCR test must do so during the lockdown, but should also refer to an accredited laboratory that carries a movement permit. The permit enables the laboratory to examine the person at his or her home and give the result electronically, the report said.



Pet store owners are exempt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, provided they carry a license from the municipality and the Ministry of Agriculture.



The center also exempted employees who stay overnight at their work but they cannot leave the office for any reason whatsoever and until the end of the lockdown.

This article has been adapted from its original source.