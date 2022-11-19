Jordan-Israel: Dead Sea, water shrinkage and fighting pollution

ALBAWABA - Trending is the Dead Sea and its alarming yearly water shrinkage that may lead to it's eventual depletion which is a clear ecological disaster.

A declaration of intent has been signed by #Israel's Min. of Environmental Protection @tamarzandberg and #Jordan's Min. of Water and #Irrigation Mohammad Najjar to collaborate on increasing #water levels of the Dead Sea and Jordan River #cop27 #cop27ilhttps://t.co/baADiqg73q — Israel i Norge (@IsraelinNorway) November 18, 2022

At the ongoing Sharm Al Sheikh climate summit Jordan and Israel signed to rehabilitate and improve the environment and water system of the Jordan River and the Dead Sea.

Jordan and Israel sign an agreement to rehabilitate the water of the Jordan River and the Dead Sea https://t.co/YtixdKxGNB — Recicla Móvil Coyoacán SC de RL de CV (@reciclamovil) November 17, 2022

The Dead Sea is shrinking at alarming and hazardous rates. The DoI aims to rehabilitate the Jordan River, whose runoff has decreased to 7% and, as a result, the Dead Sea level has dropped by 3 feet per year. Jordan has worked hard for years to mobilize international support in order to save the Dead Sea, which represents a common human heritage.

Jordan and Israel agree to stop Dead Sea and Jordan River deterioration https://t.co/KZmZWdtE7l — The National (@TheNationalNews) November 17, 2022

The Dead Sea shrinkage has always been in the news since decades and the current declaration of intent between Jordan and Israel may allow for its rehabilitation and replenishment as it focuses on different climate change and other fundamental issues relating to ecology and the raw waste that is being dumped in the sea.

Jordan and Israel seek to rehabilitate the Jordan and Dead Sea water system https://t.co/2ahwgxzjao — Roberto Genao (@RobertoTavera19) November 17, 2022

It includes fighting pollution sources, construction of waste water treatment plants and sewage infrastructure. That would rehabilitate the Dead Sea with would eventually include reversing the water shrinkage