Jordan-Israel: Dead Sea, water shrinkage and fighting pollution

Published November 19th, 2022
Dead Sea ballerina made by Israeli artist Sigalit Landau (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Trending is the Dead Sea and its alarming yearly water shrinkage that may lead to it's eventual depletion which is a clear ecological disaster.  

At the ongoing Sharm Al Sheikh climate summit Jordan and Israel signed to rehabilitate and improve the environment and water system of the Jordan River and the Dead Sea.

The Dead Sea is shrinking at alarming and hazardous rates. The DoI aims to rehabilitate the Jordan River, whose runoff has decreased to 7% and, as a result, the Dead Sea level has dropped by 3 feet per year. Jordan has worked hard for years to mobilize international support in order to save the Dead Sea, which represents a common human heritage.

The Dead Sea shrinkage has always been in the news since decades and the current declaration of intent between Jordan and Israel may allow for its rehabilitation and replenishment as it focuses on different climate change and other fundamental issues relating to ecology and the raw waste that is being dumped in the sea. 

It includes fighting pollution sources, construction of waste water treatment plants and sewage infrastructure. That would rehabilitate the Dead Sea with would eventually include reversing the water shrinkage 

