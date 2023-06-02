From Jordan, Jill Biden arrives in Egypt

ALBAWABA Jill Biden arrived in Cairo on Friday, on the second leg of her six-day trip across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

Thank you for the warm welcome to Egypt, “Umm al-dunya”, Mrs. Entissar Amer! pic.twitter.com/LRRRzWN1Qt — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 2, 2023

The President’s spouse Entisar El-Sisi received Jill Biden. US First Lady Jill Biden expressed the appreciation of the US government and people to Egypt. Biden's remarks came in a meeting on Friday with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his spouse.

Entisar El-Sisi, the wife of President El-Sisi, posted pictures of her reception for Jill Biden on Facebook and commented: "Mrs. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, is a dear guest in Egypt, and as I welcome her to her second home, Egypt, I look forward to this visit being a new step towards enhancing Egyptian-American friendship.

On Wednesday,Jill Biden arrived in Jordan to attend the Royal Wedding.

She is traveling to Morocco on Saturday before heading to Portugal, the final stop of her tour, on Monday.