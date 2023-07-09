Jordan kills 3 wanted terrorist suspects

ALBAWABA - Jordanian Special Forces announced the killing of 3 wanted suspects over terrorism cases in an exchange of fire near the southern-eastern borders of the country.

A spokesman for the Public Security Directorate said that a special security force had raided the location of three wanted terrorist cases near the south-eastern border strip of the Kingdom, including two people who had fled from inside a correction and rehabilitation center days earlier, and a third was one of the main wanted in Husseiniyah's terrorist cell, which resulted in the killing of Colonel Abdul Razzaq Al Dalabeh, Petra News Agency reported.