Jordan King Abdullah Meets Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas, Stress Peace Activation

His Majesty King Abdullah II meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Twitter)

King Abdullah, in a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, affirmed the need to end the stalemate in the peace process by launching serious and effective Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

During the meeting at Basman Palace, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s rejection of unilateral Israeli actions, including building settlement units and seizing Palestinian land in the West Bank, which constitute a real obstacle to achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, a Royal Court statement said.

The King stressed that the international community must shoulder its responsibilities and take action on the Israeli escalation by exerting pressure on Israel to cease these practices, which will only lead to further violence.

His Majesty reaffirmed that Jordan stands with the Palestinians as they seek their legitimate and just rights and will continue its efforts to work with the international community to create political prospects that serve Palestinian interests and rights.

At the meeting, attended by senior Jordanian and Palestinian officials, the two sides stressed the importance of maintaining coordination and cooperation on the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, according to the statement.

The King noted the need to preserve the status quo in Jerusalem, which is the key to achieving peace in the region, and reiterated that Jordan will persist in upholding its historical role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship.

The Palestinian president expressed appreciation for Jordan’s efforts, led by His Majesty, to support the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

