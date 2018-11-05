Jordan King Approves Resignation of 2 Ministers in Wake of Dead Sea Disaster

Jordan’s King Abdullah II (Twitter)

Jordan's King Abdullah II approved on Sunday the resignation of two Jordanian ministers following the Dead Sea flash floods that killed 21 people and wounded 35 others.

A royal decree was issued to approve the resignation of Jordan's Minister of Education Azmi Mahafza and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab.

Justice Minister Bassam Samir Talhouni was declared to have been assigned the position of acting education minister. Minister of State Majd Shwekeh was also chosen to assume the post of acting tourism minister.

The two ministers’ resignation followed a series of criticism and accusations of failing to meet their ministries’ duties in the flood catastrophe.

Investigations revealed that the school, which organized the trip, changed its destination to the Dead Sea instead of Azraq, which the Ministry of Education initially approved. Investigations also showed that the trip organizer is a private unlicensed tourism agency.

Several deputies signed a parliamentary memorandum demanding the resignation of the ministers of education and tourism.

Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz said before the parliament on Tuesday that the government bears moral responsibility for the Dead Sea incident, and that a ministerial committee was formed to investigate it.

This article has been adapted from its original source.