Jordan King Calls For Preparedness, Transparency in Fighting Covid-19

King Abdullah, on Sunday upon returning to Jordan, chaired a meeting on developments related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and stressed the need to maintain preparedness and transparency with the public to boost confidence in the measures taken.

During the meeting — held at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management and attended by Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal, adviser to His Majesty and chairperson of the National Policies Council, and Prince Ali, chairperson of the NCSCM — King Abdullah called for continuing cooperation and coordination among all institutions to deal with the latest developments related to COVID-19, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty expressed confidence in the public’s awareness and sense of social responsibility in dealing with the precautionary measures taken to counter COVID-19, calling for avoiding public gatherings and utilising best prevention practices.

The King commended the efforts and measures implemented by the government in dealing with COVID-19, noting the need to continue providing health and education services to the public, while maintaining the supply of basic commodities.

His Majesty called for providing the necessary medical equipment and detection kits, urging the provision of medical care in line with the highest international standards.

The King underscored that the wellbeing of Jordanians is his utmost priority, the statement said.

Noting the need for continuous evaluation of the remote learning experience for school and university students to develop and modernise it, His Majesty reiterated that the educational process must continue uninterrupted.

Turning to the supply of basic commodities, the King called for a clear plan on strategic reserves, in case of disruption to international trade and border closures.

Despite these conditions, His Majesty said the development process will move forward, with continuing follow-up on the implementation of projects around the Kingdom, according to the statement.



For his part, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz outlined the measures and decisions taken by the government and the concerned agencies to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Razzaz said the patients who tested positive for the virus and were announced Sunday had contracted COVID-19 outside Jordan, and there have so far been no recorded cases of virus spread from Jordanian to Jordanian.

The prime minister also highlighted the taskforces formed by the Cabinet to ensure proper crisis management, maintain workflow in the public and private sectors, impose strict monitoring on border crossings, and support the economic sectors most affected by COVID-19 spread.

He commended Jordanians’ sense of responsibility and their awareness in preventing the spread of rumours and seeking information from official sources.

Razzaz noted the measures announced by the government on Saturday, including closure of schools, universities, and kindergartens, and activating remote learning; suspending travel; and closing airports as of Tuesday except to cargo movement to maintain Jordan’s strategic stock of food, medicine and fuel.

The prime minister said the government and the Central Bank of Jordan are also coordinating on providing support for companies, institutions and individuals to overcome economic repercussions caused by COVID-19, according to the statement.

At the meeting, attended by senior officials and officers, a number of ministers also highlighted the measures taken to deal with COVID-19.