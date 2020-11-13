Jordan King: The Law Will be Enforced on Everyone Without Exception

King Abdullah on Thursday took to Twitter to comment on the events that happened in various areas of the Kingdom after the announcement of the initial results of the parliamentary elections.

The King wrote in Arabic: “The unfortunate events that we witnessed by some after the elections are a clear violation to the law and a transgression on the safety and health of society and do not reflect the real awareness of the vast majority of our citizens in all the governorates of our dear homeland.”

His Majesty added: “We are a state of law and the law will be enforced on all without exception.”