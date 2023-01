Jordan King meets Arab leaders in Abu Dhabi

ALBAWABA - Jordan King Abdullah II arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to hold a meeting with Arab leaders.

King Abdullah II was invited by the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

وصول امير قطر الى ابوظبي للمشاركة في القمة الخليجية الاردنية المصرية. pic.twitter.com/GCiOtAZpot — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) January 18, 2023

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also participated in the summit in Abu Dhabi.

Qatari Emir was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed upon his arrival to the UAE capital to join the meeting.

His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hold a trilateral summit at Al Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo#Jordan #Egypt #Palestine 🇯🇴🇪🇬🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/b1JRrzXUrk — RHC (@RHCJO) January 17, 2023

Jordan's Royal High Court shared a photo showing King Abdullah II sitting next to Arab leaders in a consultative meeting hosted in Abu Dhabi.

Arab leaders discussed regional relations, as well as areas of cooperation and coordination.

On Tuesday, the King of Jordan met Egypt president and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a trilateral summit in Cairo, Jordan Times reported.