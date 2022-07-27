Jordan King Meets Israeli PM Yair Lapid in Amman

King Abdullah II of Jordan met earlier today the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Al Husseiniya Palace in the capital Amman.

According to The Royal Hashemite Court, the King has reaffirmed the need to "create a political horizon to achieve just, comprehensive, lasting peace on basis of two-state solution and bolster regional security, stability, and development, which must include Palestinians".

His Majesty King Abdullah II meets Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid; reaffirms need to create political horizon to achieve just, comprehensive, lasting peace on basis of two-state solution and bolster regional security, stability, and development, which must include Palestinians pic.twitter.com/ubS7frjE7I — RHC (@RHCJO) July 27, 2022

The Israeli premier posted on his official Twitter account a picture from his meeting with the Jordanian King and thanked him for his 'warm welcome'.