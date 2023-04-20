Jordan King meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah

ALBAWABA - Jordan King Abdullah II held a meeting on Thursday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah.

Both leaders stressed during the meeting the deep-rooted bilateral ties and discussed the latest developments in the region, including the Palestinian cause and other regional crises.

لقاء مثمر وأخوي مع أخي سمو الأمير محمد بن سلمان في جدة، أكدنا فيه عمق العلاقات التاريخية التي تجمع شعبينا الشقيقين وحرصنا على مواصلة تعزيزها لما فيه خير لبلدينا وأمتنا العربية. جزيل الشكر لأخي العزيز على كرم الضيافة pic.twitter.com/1o0gwj30Nx — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) April 20, 2023

King Abdullah and Mohammad bin Salman hailed strong, historical relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and further announced plans to expand them in multiple fields.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Jordanian King, accompanied by a number of Royal Family members, performed Umrah in Mecca.

In a Twitter post, the King welcomed his successful trip to Saudi Arabia. He wrote: "Many thanks to my dear brother for the hospitality."