Jordan King Slams Israeli Plan to Annex West Bank Lands as Undermining Peace Prospects

King Abdullah on Wednesday continued a series of meetings with committees and leading members of the United States Congress.

The King held separate teleconference meetings, partly attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and US House of Representatives’ Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King lauded the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, expressing keenness to bolster cooperation across all sectors, the statement said.

The King also voiced Jordan’s appreciation for the support provided by the United States in development and defence.

The meetings covered the latest regional and international developments, especially those related to the Palestinian cause.

The King reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position on the Palestinian cause, highlighting the importance of achieving a comprehensive and just peace on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

The King reaffirmed that any unilateral Israeli measure to annex lands in the West Bank is unacceptable and undermines the prospects of achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, the statement said.

Discussions also covered efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, as well as regional and international efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

The King underscored the need to continue efforts to counter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its humanitarian and economic implications, while safeguarding the health and wellbeing of peoples.

For her part, Speaker Pelosi commended the King’s vision on regional and international issues, while members of the Congressional committees said they always look forward to hearing The King's perspective on current regional developments.

The US lawmakers commended the advanced pharmaceutical sector in Jordan, noting the Kingdom’s dynamic response to COVID-19, according to the statement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.