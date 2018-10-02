Jordan King: Those Not Enforcing Law “Will Have a Problem With Me Personally”

Jordan's King Abdullah II is restructuring his country's military. (AFP/File)

The King Abdullah on Monday stressed the importance of applying the law firmly to all, without hesitance or favouritism, affirming that “no one is bigger than the country”.

At a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with local media figures, King Abdullah said all concerned institutions have the duty of enforcing the law, and those who fail to act “will have a problem with me personally”.

The King noted that he has often spoken about the importance of the rule of law, stressing that it is time all realised that upholding the rule of law and the state’s authority is the priority to move forward.

All agree on the need to combat corruption, wasta and nepotism, and to uphold the law, the King continued, but some people end up disregarding the law when it is not in line with their interests or those of their relatives.

“Unfortunately, we are not moving forward, and things are actually getting worse,” The King said, noting that some tend to bully state institutions and other segments of society.

The King cited recent incidents of vandalism at schools, forcing a university president out of his office, blocking roads and the recent death of a three-year-old, Hashem Al Kurdi, calling for bringing an end to such illegal practices.

Underlining that “enough is enough”, The King affirmed that firm action must be taken to uphold the law without exceptions, as Jordan’s interests are above all else.

Commenting on political reform, the King said Jordan needs to have three to four political parties with clear platforms, representing all political leanings, and capable of representing the people and reaching the House of Representatives.

A number of House blocs and political and social institutions have clearly defined platforms, The King added, expressing optimism over the capabilities of youth.

The King also spoke about problems in public administration, stressing that measures based on clear and methodological plans are needed to improve performance.

Officials must undertake their duties transparently to serve citizens and promote investments, The King continued, affirming that there will be zero tolerance for underperformance.

Acknowledging the problems and working to address them do not mean denying achievements, the King added.

The King also highlighted the recent working visit to New York, noting that Jordan’s participation in the UN General Assembly session was a success and pointing to the meetings held with many world leaders, with discussions focusing on issues of priority to Jordan.

Jordan’s top priority remains the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, the King reaffirmed, underlining that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve just and lasting peace in the region.





The King said Jordan’s position on this issue remains steadfast.

The King also stressed the need for the international community to maintain support for UNRWA to sustain its relief, educational, and health services.

In addition,The King touched on professional media’s key role in presenting facts and information accurately to the public amidst the spread of false news and rumours targeting Jordan, its institutions and achievements.

The King criticised the spread of rumours during his private visit in July, to the extent that some questioned the authenticity of photos of The King's meetings after he returned to Jordan.

The King stressed the need to safeguard society from rumourmongers who seek to spread doubt and negativity to gain popularity at the country’s expense, underscoring that hate speech and attacks against Jordanians are a red line.

The King also highlighted the importance of two-way communication between state institutions and the media to ensure accurate information flows to the public.

The meeting covered a number of regional issues, especially the Syrian crisis and efforts to fight terrorism.

Attendees highlighted some domestic and regional concerns, as well as the media’s role in dealing with national issues and ensuring professionalism.

They also commended The King's efforts to defend the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem at international forums, noting the importance of the King’s speech to the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and his meetings with head of states and delegations there.

In addition, they affirmed the importance of upholding the rule of law and countering rumours.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Adviser to The King and Director of the Office of The King Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.

