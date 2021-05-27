Jordan King Welcomes Blinken, Hails The Reopening of The US Consulate in East Jerusalem

King Abdullah on Wednesday warned against the continuation of provocative Israeli violations in Jerusalem and against Al Aqsa Mosque, as well as repeated illegal attempts to expel families in East Jerusalem neighbourhoods from their homes, especially in Sheikh Jarrah, a matter that has led to the recent escalations.

While receiving US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, noting that Jordan will continue its efforts in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship, according to a Royal Court statement.

#Breaking| #Jordan's King Abdullah tells #US Secretary of State #Blinken he welcomes administration’s move to reopen US consulate in #Jerusalem - official statement — Asharq Al-Awsat English (@aawsat_eng) May 26, 2021

His Majesty commended the US administration’s recent decisions to reopen its consulate general in Jerusalem and to resume support for UNRWA, adding that these steps will help rebuild trust and push the political solution forward.

The King stressed the United States’ pivotal role in relaunching serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, leading to a just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution, expressing appreciation for recent US efforts towards ending the escalation in the Palestinian territories.



His Majesty noted that the lack of a political solution that fulfils the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinians, and guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, will push the region into further tensions, aggravation, and instability.

For his part, Secretary Blinken expressed the United States’ appreciation of Jordan’s key role and efforts in maintaining security and stability in the region.

The meeting covered the strategic partnership and deep-rooted friendship between Jordan and the United States, as well as means of expanding cooperation, with the King thanking the US for its continuous support for the Kingdom.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, the accompanying US delegation, and US Ambassador to Jordan Henry Wooster attended the meeting.