Jordan King Welcomes Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Amman

King Abdullah on Monday received Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halboosi and an accompanying parliamentary delegation at Al Husseiniya Palace.

During the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between the countries and peoples, expressing keenness to expand cooperation across all fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King underscored Iraq’s central regional role, stressing that Iraq’s success is a success for the entire region.

Reiterating Jordan’s full support for Iraq in its efforts to fulfill the aspirations of its people, the King commended the ongoing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Speaker Halboosi and the delegation, which included heads and members of parliamentary committees, expressed appreciation of Jordan’s role, under The King's leadership, in supporting Iraq, noting the importance of the Kingdom’s support on the international stage.

They stressed their keenness to strengthen cooperation with Jordan, citing the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries for Iraq’s future.

The Iraqi lawmakers also noted the need to support bilateral projects with Jordan to ensure implementation.

The meeting covered issues of mutual concern, the latest regional and international developments, and efforts to counter-terrorism and extremism.

House of Representatives Speaker Abdul Karim Dughmi, Director of the Office of The King Jafar Hassan, and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting.

