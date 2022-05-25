  1. Home
Jordan Lifts Facemasks in Closed, Public Places

Published May 25th, 2022 - 11:27 GMT
ALBAWABA - Its trending now. Jordan's Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh has cancelled the wearing of the facemask in public and closed settings according to the Petra news agency. Its no longer mandatory.

The decision takes affect immediately and its trending on the social media. This means that Jordan is now completely from from restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 

