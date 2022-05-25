Jordan Lifts Facemasks in Closed, Public Places

ALBAWABA - Its trending now. Jordan's Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh has cancelled the wearing of the facemask in public and closed settings according to the Petra news agency. Its no longer mandatory.

أصدر رئيس الوزراء بشر الخصاونة بلاغاً اليوم الأربعاء، ألغى بموجبه شرط إلزاميَّة ارتداء الكمامة بشكل كامل في الأماكن المفتوحة والمغلقة. pic.twitter.com/VvIV3Ls160 — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) May 25, 2022

The decision takes affect immediately and its trending on the social media. This means that Jordan is now completely from from restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.