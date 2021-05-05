Jordan Logs in 30 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,530 New Infections

Thirty COVID-19 deaths and 1,530 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 715,703, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 8,955 according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 7.78 per cent, compared with 7.89 per cent reported on Monday.

A total of 19,676 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 6,763,398, according to the statement.

The statement added that 3,209 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 694,427.

The statement added that there are currently 12,321 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.'



A total of 140 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,202, the statement said, adding that 133 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region, the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 21 per cent, ICU beds reached 43 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 30 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 24 per cent, 42 per cent for ICUs and 21 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 13 per cent, 18 per cent for ICUs and 16 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 549 infections in Amman, 203 in Zarqa, 194 in Irbid, including 103 cases in Ramtha District, 121 in Balqa, 84 in Aqaba, 83 in Mafraq, 67 in Maan, including 21 in Petra District, 61 in Karak, 45 in Tafileh, 45 in Ajloun, 42 in Jerash and 36 in Madaba.

