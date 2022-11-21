Jordan man gets 22 years in jail for 'public' embezzlement

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Unbelievable is the word. An accountant in Jordan's Al Bashir public hospital has been jailed for 22 years. Needless to say this piece of news is trending. Why? Because of the enormity and length of time of the embezzlement, theft and corruption. 

 

Local news websites in Jordan are trending with the news, providing full details of what has been going on with this man over the past years.

Its quite an incredible story. The man was imprisoned for over 22 years for continually - in fact 1,410 times - embezzling money from patients in the emergency department of the hospital in Amman. He was also ordered to pay up the JD 26,966 he embezzled since 2002 when he first started working at the hospital.

 

