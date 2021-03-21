Jordan Official Quashes Report of Anti-Covid Drug Shortage

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2021 - 08:01 GMT
University Hospital in Amman
The King Abdullah University Hospital (KAUH) (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The King Abdullah University hospital (KAUH) has denied reports of running out of the Remdesivir drug, which is used to treat coronavirus cases, state news agency Petra reported.

Director of KAUH Dr. Mohammad Ghazou said there was only enough Remdesivir in stock until Monday, adding that the hospital expected “deliveries to reach the largest medical structure in Jordan's north” the report said.

Every patient must get six shots of the drug, he said. He added that the “possible” shortage could be caused by a “depleted stock” from the authorized agent importing the Remdesivir.

The hospital has admitted so far 120 coronavirus patients, Ghazou said.

The Kingdom has registered 5,205 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths and 6, 302 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections in the country has reached 526, 666 with 5,788 deaths and 426,754 recoveries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

