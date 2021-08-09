Jordan: Over 500,000 Missed Their COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

According to a Jordanian official, the Health Ministry to reprioritise COVID-19 vaccination process.

In an interview with Al Mamlaka TV on Sunday, the Secretary General of the Health Ministry for epidemiological affairs and the official in charge of the COVID-19 crisis, Adel Bilbeisi, said that 545,000 individuals have missed their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“Around 212,000 individuals missed their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 333,000 individuals missed their first dose,” Bilbeisi said.



The total number of people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reached 3,171,813 and 2,417,262 received their second shot, as of Sunday, according to the government.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 3,714,521, according to the government as of Sunday.

On Sunday, the ministry called on individuals who took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine before July 10 to take the second dose without an appointment, “to reduce the duration between the two doses”.

Bilbeisi also pointed out that after the government offered vaccines without an appointment, only 333,000 people missed their vaccine, versus 450,000 people who missed their vaccines before the government decision.

Omar Mahmoud, 19, told The Jordan Times on Sunday that he did not postpone his vaccination appointments because he did not want “the whole process to take forever, so as soon as I got an appointment I went to the vaccination centre”.

Noor Shabaough, 25, said that “lots of people I know did not make it to their second COVID-19 dose, either because they were too lazy to go or because they did not intend to take the second dose”.

“There should be a certain gap between the two doses. And people should not be reckless especially when it comes to a serious thing like the vaccination,” Shabaough said.