Jordan-Palestine Upbeat About 'New' Relations

Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Saturday met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed the Kingdom's keenness to bolster cooperation in service of mutual interests.

Conveying King Abdullah's greetings, Faraya, during a Ramallah-held meeting, highlighted the Royal directives to provide all means of support for the Palestinians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, attended by Palestinian Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Ziad Hab Al Reeh and Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Essam Al Badour, Faraya briefed the Palestinian side on the latest measures taken by the Jordanian government to develop the King Hussein Bridge, a move meant to ease travel and increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.

Faraya and his Palestinian counterpart signed a memorandum meant to enhance cooperation to combat crime.

Faraya stressed the importance of improving the two sides' security apparatuses through ongoing training, stressing the Kingdom's unceasing efforts to support the Palestinian security services.

Hab Al Reeh highlighted the importance of the Palestinian-Jordanian partnerships against common challenges, noting that the new agreement with the Jordanian Ministry of Interior is part of efforts to enhance mutual ties.

