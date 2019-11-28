Jordan PM Promises No New Taxes in 2020

The 2020 general budget will not include any new taxes, affirmed Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz before referring it to the National Assembly.

In a meeting at the Ministry of Finance, Razzaz tried to limit criticism by some lawmakers that the government was adopting the same economic policy which caused a drop in growth after approving the economic reform program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The reform included increasing taxes on citizens, and removing subsidies from certain services.

Razzaz promised to enhance mechanisms to deal with tax evasion, through legal and administrative measures which will be reflected on the public finances and protect taxpayers. He discussed the 2020 draft budget after a series of consultative meetings and sessions with the parliament.

Speaking, a number of lawmakers, who attended the closed meetings with the government, criticized the cabinet’s priorities in the state budget.

At the meeting, Razzaz linked the regional challenges with the government's plan to improve and stimulate economic growth, while all indicators showed the Jordanian economy is recovering, citing an earlier speech by King Abdullah II in which he said: “The most difficult reforms are behind us, and the promising future lies ahead.”

Razzaz revealed official trends to improve salaries and the level of services provided to citizens, and to improve jobs.

This comes after the government approved a development plan to improve the system of performance and structure, and establish clear mechanisms to link incentives of public sector workers with their performance.

