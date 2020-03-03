Jordan PM Slams Israeli Anti-Jerusalem Measures as Leading to Dead End Peace Process

Unilateral Israeli measures against Jerusalem, the Jordan Valley and Palestinian territories will lead the peace process and regional stability to a dead end, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Monday.

"If Israel keeps on with these measures, this would create an apartheid state with inhabitants without political rights, along with generations that will never enjoy peace," Razzaz said during a meeting with editors-in-chief of daily newspapers, managers of official media and columnists, stressing that these unilateral measures have both regional and international repercussions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The PM reiterated the Kingdom's "crystal clear" stances regarding various regional and international issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause. He highlighted that the Kingdom's fixed position stems from its national interests.

During the meeting, the premier also reviewed the government's priorities for 2020 and 2021, including executive measures scheduled to be completed within definite time frames, which enhance the standards of accountability, Razzaz said.

According to the PM, the government views its work as building upon previous achievements and believes that it must set priorities that serve the Kingdom and its citizens in the short, medium and long terms, he said.

"We have no idea about the age of the government, but we have a certainty that no government has the right to stop working on planning for the future," he added.

Regarding the economy, Razzaz said that, in spite of difficult regional circumstances and resource scarcity, the Kingdom has proven its economic resilience and fiscal stability, highlighting its advancement on international indicators.

The regional and international challenges Jordan is facing make it necessary to focus on enhancing comprehensive national security that covers military, security, economic and social fields, Razzaz said, stressing that the government's priority in the coming months is holding parliamentary elections in the summer in implementation of Royal directives.

Razzaz also expressed his support for the Independent Election Commission in conducting transparent polls, Petra said.

Responding to a question, the premier said that the government has instructed the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission and the Audit Bureau to address the rise in electricity bills reported over the past two months and consult experts and technicians to discover the reason behind the increase.

Calling on electricity companies to assume more responsibility for the power loss, Razzaz stressed that perpetrators “will be held accountable”.

Commenting on the novel coronavirus, the premier noted that the Kingdom's border crossings are being closely monitored, adding that all necessary measures related to quarantine and isolation procedures are being taken. He stressed that Jordan should be prepared for all possible circumstances.

This article has been adapted from its original source.