Jordan police arrest 15 drug traffickers in 24 hours

ALBAWABA - Jordanian police arrested 15 drug dealers and traffickers in the last 24 hours in a nationwide campaign lead by the Anti-Narcotics Dept of the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

News of the arrest is trending in Arabic on the social media as part of a long haul campaign by the Jordan authorities to stamp out drug dealers and promoters of different kind of narcotic substances.

The PSD media spokesman said that the workers in the Anti-Narcotics Department, with support from various public security units, continue their intensive campaigns to strike the dens of drug dealers and promoters, stop their activities and prevent them from spreading poisons among members of society as reported in the Jordan daily addustour.

He added in the past 24 hours, a series of raids and security campaigns were carried out nationwide in the governorates of Aqaba, Ma'an, Ajloun, Zarqa, Mafraq, Balqa and Ramtha, pointing out 15 traffickers were arrested in the process. He said some of these people are dangerous and armed, and large quantities of narcotics were seized in their possession.

Many websites are reporting on the the latest campaign and arrests expected to continue in the immediate future.