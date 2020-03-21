Jordan Police Arrests 392 For Breaking The Nationwide Curfew

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2020 - 05:06 GMT
A policeman speaks to a driver at a checkpoint in the Jordanian capital Amman during a nationawide curfew imposed by the authorities in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, on March 21, 2020. Khalil MAZRAAWI/AFP
The curfew violators, 392 in total, were transferred to the relevant security centres and the Defence Order No. 2 will be “firmly” implemented.

Up to 3pm on Saturday, authorities had arrested 392 violators of the government-imposed curfew that began earlier in the day, according to the Public Security Department’s spokesperson.

The source added that the curfew violators have been transferred to relevant security centres, stressing that Defence Order No. 2 will be “firmly” implemented and calling on the public to heed the instructions to stay at home and avoid legal liability, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sirens blared across the Kingdom at 7am on Saturday morning to announce the commencement of the nationwide curfew, which will be in place until further notice.

On Friday, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz had issued Defence Order No. 2 for 2020, imposing the nationwide curfew to protect citizens’ lives and halt the Kingdom’s coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone caught violating the curfew is subject to imprisonment for up to a year, Petra said.

According to Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Amjad Adaileh, the government on Monday will announce specific timings at which shops will be open to allow citizens to meet their basic needs.

The decision to impose a curfew came after officials witnessed citizens moving around the streets, even after authorities gave instructions to stay at home and banned gatherings and any movement outside of emergencies.

