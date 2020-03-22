Jordan Police Arrests 693 For Breaking Second Day of Curfew

Police personnel at patrols and checkpoints across the Kingdom have arrested 693 people who have violated the curfew order since Sunday morning, according to the Public Security Department’s (PSD) spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that all the arrested individuals will be detained at the King Talal School in Khaw and the secondary school for military culture in Hasa in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

There will be “no lenience” in regards to implementing Defence Order No. 2, and whoever violates it will face legal measures, the spokesperson said, calling on all to abide by regulations and not to leave their homes under any circumstances to avoid being held legally accountable.

JAF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mukhlis Mifleh said on Sunday that the JAF has already started providing hospitals with bread, at a daily average of two tonnes.

During a press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Mifleh noted that the Civil Defence Department has handled some 4,000 medical issues so far, as well as implementing sterilisation operations at public departments, hotels and factories.

The spokesperson added that a total of 10 Jordanians have crossed into the Kingdom over the past 24 hours.

Defence Order No. 2, Mifleh said, has been amended to give more flexibility to vital sectors, such as the health, transport and energy sectors.

As for rumours, he said that the number of false news items spread has “dropped remarkably”, expressing appreciation for the public’s awareness and keenness to receive information from official sources.

The spokesperson also called on citizens and residents to support the army’s efforts in implementing regulations that aim at protecting their safety, stressing that the JAF has boosted the emergency section at the JAF-affiliated Royal Medical Services.