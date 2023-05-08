Jordan police find girl corpse under bridge

ALBAWABA - The body of a girl was found lying on the ground under a cable-stayed bridge in the heart of the Jordanian capital on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said someone called in to report finding the girl's body under the Abdoun Bridge, Roya News reported.

to the Central Amman Police Operations Room.

Police officers immediately rushed to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, the spokesperson added.

It was not clear if the girl committed suicide, or if she was pushed off the bridge.

No other details were immediately available.

Abdoun Bridge has become an attraction to people seeking to commit suicide. A handful of incidents involving people attempting to jump, or jumping off the cable-stayed bridge erected over a steep valley, have been reported in the past few years.