Jordan Police Foil Terror Plot Targeting a Security Site

The Jordanian State Security Court (military court) revealed, through its trials, thwarting a third terrorist plot targeting a security site in Irbid early February.

The Kingdom’s General Intelligence Directorate (GID) arrested members of a terrorist cell who were planning to target a security center in Irbid governorate, 80 km northern the capital, Amman.

According to the daily Alrai official newspaper, three defendants attempted to join the ISIS terrorist organization in Sinai, but they failed because roads were not safe back then.

According to the indictment, the three defendants were friends, pointing out that the first defendant remained the link between the two others.

“After ISIS’s emergence in Iraq and Syria in 2014, the first defendant started following its news and publications through internet channels until he was convinced of its ideology and became one of its supporters,” the indictment read, adding that he believed it is applying the correct Islamic Sharia and pledged his allegiance.

The first defendant wanted ISIS to gain more support, so he started promoting their ideas among his family members and friends and was able to convince the second defendant to join the organization by keeping him updated on its news and publications and providing him with a book on militant thought.



Both defendants kept promoting the terrorist organization and exchanging news and publications.

In 2017, the first defendant was able to convince the third of ISIS’s ideology by using the same method he used with the second defendant, until he also pledged allegiance.

They then decided to join ISIS ranks and agreed to travel to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as tourists, so they won’t be revealed, and then move to Sinai.

However, the second defendant communicated with one of the organization’s elements via Telegram and was informed that roads were not safe then.

Fearing they might be caught by the Egyptian army, all three defendants postponed their plan.

In 2019, the second defendant decided to start carrying out terrorist operations in Jordan in support of the organization.

Discussing the plot with the first defendant, both agreed to target Irbid Northern Security Center. Yet, the third defendant rejected this plot and insisted on joining ISIS ranks abroad.

On Feb 3, Jordan’s security services arrested both defendants and thwarted their terrorist plot, and it arrested the third defendant in late February.

Researcher and expert on terrorism affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sharafat said that the three operations with which the State Security Court resumed its sessions after courts resumed following the lockdown, indicate that the operations are recent.

He stressed in statements to Asharq Al-Awsat that the nature of the organization's threat to the Kingdom’s security is not linked to its strength or weakness in Syria or Iraq.

Sharafat pointed out that individuals are being influenced by the organization's ideas and are ready to enroll and be recruited through social media, which keeps the threat internally valid.

This article has been adapted from its original source.