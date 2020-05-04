Jordan Premier Issues Defence Order to Keep People 'Socially' Apart

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz on Sunday issued two defence orders: Defence Order No. 10 of 2020, related to the submission of tax returns, and Defence Order No. 11 of 2020, related to social distancing practices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Following is the text of Defence Order No. 10:

“Defence Order No. 10 for the year 2020, issued in accordance with the provisions of Defence Law No. (13) of 1992.

Based on the provisions of Articles (3) and (10) of Defence Law No. (13) for the year 1992, I decide to issue the following Defence Order:

1. The period, prescribed under the provisions of Article (17 / A) of the Income Tax Law No. (34) for the year 2014, related to submitting income tax returns is extended to June 30, 2020.

The period prescribed under Article (12 / E) of the same law obligating payment of the withholding tax collected to the Income and Sales Tax Department, signed during the official holiday scheduled during the implementation of the Defence Law No. (13) for the year 1992, is also extended to June 30, 2020.

2. Also extended to June 30, 2020 is the period specified under the provisions of Article (25) of the Income Tax Law related to the statement submission of the names and addresses of clients to the Income and Sales Tax Department made by the person licenced to practise the profession of a chartered accountant in the Kingdom, coinciding with the official holiday in place while implementing the Defence Law No. (13) for the year 1992.”

The prime minister, also on Sunday, issued Defence Order No. 11 for 2020, Petra reported.

The following is the text of Defence Order No. 11 issued under the Defence Law No. (13) of 1992:

“In line with the government's policy to gradually mitigate curfew procedures, to allow the various productive, service, economic and commercial sectors to operate, to commit owners of entities, citizens and residents to adhere to the utmost caution and precaution, to apply preventive and precautionary methods and to reduce as much as possible practices that may cause transmission of infection among people, I decide to issue the Defence Order below:

First: 1. Every person must adhere to the prescribed distancing space and commit to wearing a face mask and gloves prior to entering public entities, including ministries, government departments, official and public institutions and entities where services are provided directly to the public, including companies, institutions, establishments, malls, shopping centres and commercial stores, medical clinics and health centres.

2. Health service providers and service providers in the entities referred to in Paragraph 1 of this clause, their co-workers and workers in delivery services are requested to wear masks and gloves and to deny visitors entry to these entities without wearing face masks or gloves.

Second: 1. Whoever violates the provisions of Paragraph 1 of the First Clause shall be punished with a fine of no less than JD20 and not exceeding JD50.

2. Whoever violates the provisions of Paragraph 2 of the First Clause shall be penalised with a fine of no less than JD100 and not exceeding JD200, and the entity where the violation has taken place will be closed for a period of 14 days.

3. The imposing of the penalty mentioned in this clause does not block the imposing of any more severe punishment stipulated in any other legislation.

Third: No prosecution shall be pursued against any of the persons mentioned in the First Clause if he/she pays the minimum fine within a week from the date of the violation.

Fourth: The Minister of Health is authorised to set the date on which this Defence Order will take effect and issue the necessary instructions for its implementation.”

