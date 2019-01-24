Jordan Primer Razzaz in Davos

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for World Economic Forum Disable alert for Davos Follow >

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday to take part in 49th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos under the theme “Globalisation 4.0”.

This year's forum, which focuses on “shaping a global architecture in the age of the fourth Industrial Revolution”, kicked off on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, and will continue through Friday, according to the forum’s website.

Headed by the premier, Jordan's delegation to the global event includes Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar.

Today, the premier will take part in a special session organised by the forum to discuss attracting investments designed to achieve growth in the Kingdom and creating more job opportunities for Jordanians.

On the sidelines of the forum, Razzaz met on Wednesday with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, and discussed cooperation between the two countries, a Prime Ministry statement said.

The prime minister stressed the need for building on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah’s meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi earlier this month and strengthening cooperation in the economic and energy fields, referring to the recent agreement between Egypt and Jordan for the latter to import half of its natural gas needs from Egypt.

During the talks, the two premiers also discussed enhancing tourism cooperation and the preparations for holding the meetings of the higher Jordanian-Egyptian committee in coming period, the statement added.

Razzaz is also scheduled to hold other meetings with a number of world leaders and senior officials participating at the forum to discuss issues of common interest, according to the statement.

The Kingdom is scheduled to host the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa in April at the Dead Sea, marking the 10th occasion since 2003 that Jordan hosts the event, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of political, business and civil society leaders from over 50 countries.

Jordan hosted the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa most recently in 2017.

World leaders and top CEOs are discussing this week at Davos how to steer policy amid worries of slowing economic growth, damaging trade wars and Brexit, according to Reuters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.