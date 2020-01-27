Jordan Reaffirms Solidarity With Palestine, Insists on Two-state Solution

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Sunday stressed the Kingdom's rejection of any unilateral measures aimed at changing the status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories.

During a phone interview with "Al Wakeel" programme on "Hala Radio", the PM said that Jordan's constants towards the Palestinian cause — which have been expressed in "the three Royal noes": No alternative homeland, no settlement and no meddling with the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem — are “crystal clear”.

Razzaz highlighted the importance of strengthening the Kingdom's political, economic and social facets, stressing that “talk about deals and plans would not harm the Kingdom's resilience”.

The premier also urged journalists to report the truth and to adhere to professional and ethical standards while countering rumours spread by foreign agendas aiming to disturb the Jordanian social fabric, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Combatting terrorism cannot be achieved without arriving at a just solution to the Palestinian cause, he said, highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah's firm stance in all international forums on this issue.

The refugee issue, as well, will only be resolved through a just solution to the Palestinian cause, which involves an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution and international resolutions

Commenting on the Davos World Economic Forum, Razzaz said that participating countries and delegations praised His Majesty's efforts addressing regional and global issues.

“In Davos, we highlighted Jordan's stability and resilience over the past decades amidst all its economic challenges,” he said.

Razzaz said that Jordan has set an example by receiving Syrian refugees, even with little international support.

"The Royal directives were to open borders and take children into our schools regardless of their nationality," he said.

Regarding the economic stimulus packages launched last year, Razzaz said that 2019 witnessed a rise in export rates to neighbouring countries and the EU.

The PM also noted that the government will announce new economic packages this year with a focus on job creation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.